Spurs eye a surprise choice to replace Jose Mourinho as manager of Premier League strugglers is linked

It’s easy to forget that Spurs had to go through a few different managers before they had Mauricio Pochettino for years, so there’s a real need to get this next appointment right.

Ryan Mason did lead the team to victory last night and he’s clearly highly thought of by the club, but it would be astonishing if he’s given the chance to take over at this point.

Jose Mourinho sucked the joy out of the club so a more positive appointment needs to be found, but that’s easier said than done as no club will ever chase a “negative appointment”

Ideally it will be someone who’s able to take advantage of the attacking talent in the team while they’ll also have a track record of improving players, so it’s interesting to see that Football.London have linked Brighton boss Graham Potter to the role.

He could fit that description and he does have a solid reputation in the league, but it’s important to point out that his team have regressed this season and relegation could still happen.

The reason that he’s mentioned is the club want someone who is seen as progressive and able to play a possession style of football with emphasis on attack and he has done that in the past, but he would be a gamble.

The other names mentioned are Brendan Rodgers and Julian Nagelsmann so they would be preferable choices, but it looks like Potter’s name is under consideration at least.