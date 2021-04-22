Spurs fans hit out at star who was frustrating under Mourinho for his performance vs Southampton

There are so many things to expect when Jose Mourinho takes over at a new club, but one of the main things is waiting for him to single out one player as a scapegoat.

He doesn’t tend to go for an obvious target but he’ll target a player for being lazy or out of shape as a way of sending a message to the rest of the squad, and that player was Tanguy Ndombele at Spurs.

This story was a little different as the midfielder went on to force his way back into the team, but he was often frustrating as the moments of brilliance were often offset by poor performances.

It was always going to be interesting to see how he fared after Mourinho left, and a report from This is Futbol has suggested that he’s taken a lot of criticism on Twitter from the fans.

There were some who felt he was too lazy and he was simply a passenger in the side, while he did manage to look after the ball with some safe passing but the stats show he didn’t do anything big to affect the game either.

It is frustrating because he has all the tools to be a great player, but you do wonder if he’ll ever manage to do it on a consistent basis.