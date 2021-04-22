The huge promise that Josh Kroenke made to Arsenal fans is highly significant

We seem to live in a world where a lot of important figures seem to think that they don’t need to stick to any promises, but football is a bit different because so many fans love their club so much.

It means that any promises or quotes will be remembered, and it will be interesting to re-examine what’s been said this week if the idea of the Super League ever crops back up.

Josh Kroenke spoke to the Arsenal fans today as part of the grovelling effort from the owners, and this specific promise feels very significant:

Z: "Can you guarantee we will never play home matches away from London while KSE own Arsenal?" Kroenke: "I can guarantee that."https://t.co/vH7n9ZX08Q — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 22, 2021

The ESL was clearly all about money and it even looks like the owners figured they could bypass local supporters and find revenue from other markets, so the natural next step in that would be to take matches abroad to cash in even further.

The Kroenke name has very little respect or credibility around the Emirates just now and breaking huge promises won’t help that, so this should be a sign that there really are no intentions to do something like this.