Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham told how much goalkeeping target will cost

West Brom have reportedly slapped a £10m price tag on goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

READ MORE: Spurs eye a surprise choice to replace Jose Mourinho as manager of Premier League strugglers is linked

That’s according to the Evening Standard, who claim Johnstone will only be allowed to leave the Midlands this summer should a bid of at least £10m be made.

It has been reported that Johnstone, who has featured in 30 Premier League games already this season, is a top target for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

With both clubs seemingly looking to reinforce their goalkeeping options, Johnstone, a former Manchester United academy graduate, could prove the ideal replacement for veterans Hugo Lloris and Lukasz Fabianski.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham’s pursuit of Johnstone has been boosted by the Baggies’ precarious league position.

All but certain to be relegated, it is becoming increasingly more likely the Midlands side will be forced into offloading one of their most highly-rated players.

It has been claimed that Tottenham Hotspur, especially, is on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, with plans set to be fast-tracked should Lloris opt to join former manager Mauricio Pochettino at PSG.