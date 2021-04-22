“Very very shaky” Reliable West Ham star called out for recent poor form

There’s been a lot to enjoy about West Ham this season, and their incredible run of form has been built on having several reliable players in the team.

When that happens it means you can keep it tight at the back and give your exciting players a chance to change the game at the other end of the pitch, but it leads to problems if those players lose form.

Craig Dawson may be the perfect example as his form has started to slip, and his recent red card against Newcastle was a nightmare for the team as they eventually went on to lose.

He was the topic of conversation on the recent U Irons Podcast, and he’s been called out for his poor form which has come at the worst time in the season:

“We keep making too many defensive errors. Before that match against Newcastle, I thought Dawson was looking very shaky – very, very shaky. It’s reached a point where I don’t even think he’s deserving of being called Virgil van Dawson right now, not based on what I’ve seen in the past few games.”

It could also be a blow for the player as there were calls for him to get into the England squad for the Euros, but his main focus will be trying to win his spot back in the West Ham team after he’s served his suspension.