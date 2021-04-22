(Video) Chelsea and Everton transfer target scores fantastic bicycle kick for Barnsley

American striker Daryl Dike continues to be a revelation with Barnsley FC in the EFL Championship.

In 17 appearances for The Tykes this season, the 20-year-old has scored nine goals, and on Wednesday, Dike scored an impressive bicycle kick to put an exclamation point on his current form.

Barnsley will have the opportunity to earn promotion into the Premier League for the 2021-22 season. Nonetheless, the American could be playing in England’s top-flight league as a couple of clubs are showing interest.

Various reports have linked Dike to Everton FC, who could be in the market for a forward should they sell Moise Kean. Also, Chelsea FC is another club that’s shown interest as they might be looking for a striker since Timo Werner isn’t working out and Olivier Giroud will be 35 in September.

As for the price tag, Dike is on loan to Barnsley, and his parent club, Orlando City SC has slapped a $20-million price tag.