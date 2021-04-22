Video: Former Barcelona starlet Cucurella forces a comical own goal from Clement Lenglet

Big teams will always have young players who slip through the net, but there will be a feeling at the Nou Camp that Marc Cucurella could’ve turned into a solid first team player.

He’s a joy to watch with his ability to roam forward and cause issues on the left, while he can probably claim a part-assist for this equaliser tonight:

Pictures from beIN Sport

Lenglet does take a lot of stick from the Barca support and this is a comical own goal, but it takes two quick deflections so he can’t really take the blame for this one.