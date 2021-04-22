Video: Getafe bail out Barcelona and Lenglet with a ridiculous own goal to make it 2-1

It might be harsh to fully blame Clement Lenglet for Getafe’s equaliser tonight, but his name does go down on the scoresheet.

That will now be completely forgotten as Chakla and the keeper get in one almighty mix up, and the defender just slotted the ball past him into the net for a truly comical own goal:

An absolute calamity at the back from Getafe restores Barca's lead! ?? Chakla plays the pass back but there's no communication between him and the keeper and it rolls into the net ? pic.twitter.com/zJihBPheVa — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) April 22, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport

This is a huge game for Barca and they need to win after Atletico Madrid’s win earlier, so getting gifts like this will be especially welcome.