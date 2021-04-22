Menu

Video: Getafe bail out Barcelona and Lenglet with a ridiculous own goal to make it 2-1

It might be harsh to fully blame Clement Lenglet for Getafe’s equaliser tonight, but his name does go down on the scoresheet.

That will now be completely forgotten as Chakla and the keeper get in one almighty mix up, and the defender just slotted the ball past him into the net for a truly comical own goal:

Pictures from beIN Sport

This is a huge game for Barca and they need to win after Atletico Madrid’s win earlier, so getting gifts like this will be especially welcome.

