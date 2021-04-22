Menu

Video: Liverpool fans create brilliant new song for Kabak after Super League drama

Liverpool fans who gathered to protest against the proposed European Super League have created a new song for Ozan Kabak.

The 21-year-old defender signed for the Reds on an initial loan deal in January, but that hasn’t stopped supporters from giving him his own little anthem after being wowed by his performances.

The lyrics for the catchy little chant are: “Ozan Kabak, well he plays centre-back, well he plays centre-back for Liverpool!

Hopefully the Liverpool supporters will be able to grace the young Turk with their new song in person at Anfield sometime soon.

