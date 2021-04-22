Menu

West Ham hopeful that Declan Rice could return before the end of the season

West Ham United are reportedly optimistic that Declan Rice may be able to return to action before the end of this season.

The England international is currently out with a knee injury, but The Athletic report that there is still a chance he could play again before the campaign is done.

Rice has been a key player for West Ham so they’ll no doubt hope to get him back as soon as possible in their bid for a top four place.

David Moyes’ side have been big over-achievers so far this season and it could be that they’ll have it in them to clinch a Champions League place.

Having Rice back would certainly help the Hammers’ cause, but they might also do well not to rush him back.

The 22-year-old is an elite young talent and his fine form has seen him linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea ahead of this summer.

