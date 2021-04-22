West Ham join race for Championship star also wanted by Bayern Munich

West Ham United have reportedly become the latest club to join the race to sign Norwich City full-back Max Aarons.

Having been unfortunate enough to be relegated with his side at the end of last season, Aarons was tasked with helping his side win back promotion this time around, and thankfully for the Canaries – they’ve done just that!

After recently confirmed as one of the Championship’s two automatically promoted sides, Norwich City now know that they’ll be playing among the country’s elites once again next season.

However, despite the initial elation that their side had secured promotion, fans will undoubtedly now be expecting to lose one of their best players once the summer transfer window opens.

According to a recent report from the Independent, right-back Aarons, who has, in the past been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, is now a target for David Moyes’ high-flying Hammers.

It has been claimed that in an attempt to establish his side as top-four contenders year on year, Moyes is looking to add top-quality to his squad options.

It is not yet known how much Aarons will be allowed to depart for, there is some speculation it’ll take a bid of around £30m, however, one thing looks nailed on – he will be going, it’s just a case of where.