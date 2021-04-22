Menu

West Ham prepare new deal for star player to fight off Manchester United transfer interest

West Ham United are reportedly preparing to tie star player Tomas Soucek down to a new contract amid transfer interest from Manchester United.

The Red Devils are joined by Paris Saint-Germain in targeting Soucek, who has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League so far this season.

The Czech Republic international is proving to be one of David Moyes’ most inspired signings, and his superb midfield performances and eye for goal could earn the Hammers a place in next season’s Champions League.

According to The Athletic, West Ham now plan to improve Soucek’s contract as Man Utd and PSG show an interest in the 26-year-old, who could surely fit in well at one of Europe’s elite clubs.

soucek west ham

Tomas Soucek is a target for Manchester United

West Ham looks a good place for him to be right now, however, with the club really looking like going places due to the fine work of Moyes.

It remains to be seen how this will all pan out, but keeping Soucek is surely key for West Ham, even if United are often ready to offer tempting money in the transfer market.

