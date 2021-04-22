Wolves ‘concerned’ Nuno Espirito Santo will leave club in summer

According to reports, Wolves’ hierarchy is ‘concerned’ manager Nuno Espirito Santo will depart the club in the summer.

Having lead Wolves for the last four years, Santo’s time in the Midlands has largely been a success.

After guiding the club back to the English Premier League, Santo has worked wonders to ensure the club cement their place among the country’s elites.

However, despite being a hugely popular figure at Molineux, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the club’s decision-makers are preparing for their much-loved gaffer to ‘walk away’.

In an attempt to get ahead of the pack should Santo depart in the coming weeks, it has been claimed that among the possible candidates to replace him are former Porto and Fenerbahce boss Vitor Pereira and ex-Benfica manager Bruno Lage.

Santo is rumoured to be a manager both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have a keen interest in. Daniel Levy’s Spurs are particularly keen following the recent sacking of Jose Mourinho.