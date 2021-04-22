West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a summer transfer window deal for Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera.

The 23-year-old is not the biggest name at the Etihad Stadium, as he’s yet to actually make a single appearance for the club.

Herrera has been out on loan a few times and is currently impressing in La Liga with Granada, attracting the interest of West Ham ahead of the summer.

It now seems the Hammers are set to try to launch a bid for the Venezuela international to add to their midfield next season.

This could be a fine move for West Ham, with Herrera showing plenty of promise in his relatively short career so far.

One imagines City might not have much room for him in their squad, so a deal could be realistic for West Ham.