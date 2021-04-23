Arsenal could raise £20m as interest in permanent deal for impressive loanee intensifies

Arsenal have a few interesting loanees just now who could either form part of the first team squad or be sold to raise funds for transfers in the summer.

One of them is Joe Willock who’s excelling at Newcastle United, but it doesn’t look like he would be an automatic starter if he does return to Arsenal in the summer.

It’s also likely that he’s starting to thrive because he feels like he’s a key part of the Newcastle team so a permanent exit might be the best thing for him, and a report from The Telegraph has suggested that they are looking at a potential £20m deal.

Obviously that does depend on Steve Bruce’s side staying up but that now looks incredibly likely, while it’s also believed that Willock is very happy at the club so he would be open to staying.

It’s also reported that Steve Bruce has occasionally used him as in impact sub during the loan spell so that could count against them, but he would become an integral part of the team if he does stay so that should also boost their cause.

£20m and a sell-on clause would probably represent good business for both clubs as Newcastle would get a very good player, while Arsenal would take a sizeable fee for someone who is on the edge of the first team picture at best.

You also have to think there will be other interest in him and there’s no sign of Newcastle having an option to buy so that allows other teams to make a move, but it does look like he could leave Arsenal for good this summer.