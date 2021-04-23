Arsenal could raise £20m as interest in permanent deal for impressive loanee intensifies

Arsenal have a few interesting loanees just now who could either form part of the first team squad or be sold to raise funds for transfers in the summer.
One of them is Joe Willock who’s excelling at Newcastle United, but it doesn’t look like he would be an automatic starter if he does return to Arsenal in the summer.
It’s also likely that he’s starting to thrive because he feels like he’s a key part of the Newcastle team so a permanent exit might be the best thing for him, and a report from The Telegraph has suggested that they are looking at a potential £20m deal.
Obviously that does depend on Steve Bruce’s side staying up but that now looks incredibly likely, while it’s also believed that Willock is very happy at the club so he would be open to staying.
It’s also reported that Steve Bruce has occasionally used him as in impact sub during the loan spell so that could count against them, but he would become an integral part of the team if he does stay so that should also boost their cause.
£20m and a sell-on clause would probably represent good business for both clubs as Newcastle would get a very good player, while Arsenal would take a sizeable fee for someone who is on the edge of the first team picture at best.
You also have to think there will be other interest in him and there’s no sign of Newcastle having an option to buy so that allows other teams to make a move, but it does look like he could leave Arsenal for good this summer.
Please Joe Willock is good player togafher with Reise Nelson they are supposed to allow to stay and form partnership with Bukayo Sakai Smith Rowe Folarin Balgun Gaberiel Mattineli William Saliba Nikky Pepe and some of our old good players because if we sell this young players it will be hard to build a solid team if I may say we should go for matured new players if we keep looking for under 19 players outside our under 19 players it all means we are not doing good in our recruitment in that area we suppose to be integrating from our under 16,18,19 and our under 23 every year and look for big good players outside every time we want to under 19 from other clubs that is what we need to get champion league all the big 4s have left Arsenal behind even this days its hard for Arsenal to quality for the big 6 please Arsenal is not kindergarten club those Arsene Wenger was recruiting them there was need because we are building our stadium then what we need is super stars but not with kronke he is just a business man who don’t want to invest but want gain when other clubs are going for players he looking for those they have used and dump to buy please Arsenal get someone who love football to manage Arsenal not someone who dabble in rugby, basketball hokey even in judoka to manage football club like Kronke
Personally I think we should focus on selling the foreign players who are on the fringes and would take up spaces in the squad. Elneny, Torreira, Kolasinac, Runarrsson, immediately spring to mind.
Willock, Nketiah, Nelson and Maitland-Niles could all still come good and are all homegrown.
With Elneny, Pepe, Aubameyang and Partey set to miss a big chunk of next season for the AFCON, we really need to think the next window through carefully.