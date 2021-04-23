Australia gaffer wants Barcelona’s Lion Messil and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to participate in Tokyo Summer Olympics

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo will occur after having to reschedule the event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the events at the summer games is the men’s football tournament, which will feature Argentina, Australia, Egypt, and Spain. Marca relayed the comments made by Australia’s gaffer Graham Arnold, who hopes for two star plays to accept an invitation from their respective Olympic country.

“This is what you dream of in world football in these kinds of tournaments. The players this is what they want. I couldn’t be happier with the draw . It’s a great opportunity for the younger players to really get on stage. and really show what they have,” Arnold said.

Arnold wants to see Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah and FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi play in the summer games. Despite the tournament being constructed of under-23 players, there are three slots for overage players.

Messi will have the Copa América this summer in Colombia, and at 33-years-old, one will question how much football Messi wants to play this summer.

As for Salah, he seems more likely to play for Egypt, considering Salah hasn’t won a gold medal; meanwhile, in 2008 during the Beijing Olympics, Messi took home the gold on a stacked Argentina side