The beginning of the week was a tumultuous one for Tottenham Hotspur.

It began with the news late on Sunday night that they had joined 11 other clubs to form a Super League, albeit, by Tuesday, that was dead in the water after they quickly scuttled away from the project along with the other five Premier League clubs.

In the midst of the furore surrounding the announcement, and just six days before Spurs were due to play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, chairman, Daniel Levy, had finally seen enough and decided to sack manager, Jose Mourinho.

In the 17 months he’d been at the helm, the Portuguese had confirmed that he was no longer the Special One, and just like his time at Real Madrid, Chelsea (second spell) and Manchester United, things ended acrimoniously.

News of his sacking was celebrated back at the Tottenham training ground too.

“I’ve had some information that a few players actually celebrated the news in the gym of Mourinho’s departure,” Michael Bridges said according to HITC.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea FC transfer target denies learning Italian for a potential move to Serie A Mark Lawrenson makes interesting prediction for the outcome of the West Ham v Chelsea match Marcelo Bielsa offers injury update on two attackers ahead of Man United clash

“However, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, Eric Dier, Lucas Moura and some youngsters got on with Mourinho very well and were actually sad to see him go.”

That’s not really a good look for a professional outfit in this day and age.