Chelsea FC transfer target denies learning Italian for a potential move to Serie A

Santos FC forward Kaio Jorge is the latest Brazilian wonderkid that’s drawing interest from Europe.

The 19-year-old is on the radar of several Italian clubs, Juventus FC being the biggest club that’s eyeing the player. As a result, a Brazilian media outlet, Meu Peixão, reported that the young player is learning Italian, preparing for a move to Serie A.

However, the wonderkid took to social media and set the record straight on Twitter, stating that not everything on the internet should be believed as Kaio is also drawing interest from Chelsea FC and other Premier League clubs.

As a result, the Santos forward doesn’t want news coming out and limiting his options as he looks for a move to Europe this summer. Chelsea needs a forward this summer to compete alongside Timo Werner, who has struggled this season to score goals.

Kaio’s contract expires in December, so Santos is trying to extend his contract, resulting in a more significant transfer fee.