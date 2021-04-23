Chelsea star poised to hand in shock transfer request

According to recent reports, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is set to hand in a transfer request.

The sacking of former manager Frank Lampard came as bad news for Abraham.

After struggling for game time under new manager Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea’s English forward now sees his long-term future desperately uncertain.

Having started just 12 Premier League matches this season, Abraham appears, on the face of it, to be one of those sacrificed ahead of next season.

According to a recent report from Today NG, Abraham is preparing to matters into his own hands and submit a former transfer request.

One of the sides credited with having a strong interest in the Chelsea man is David Moyes’ West Ham United, as per the Telegraph.

It is not yet known how much the Blues may demand for their striker’s services should they agree for him to leave, however, one thing is for sure, still, with two years left on his deal, Chelsea will undoubtedly request a reasonable fee.

Abraham has scored 12 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.