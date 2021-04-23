Chelsea team news vs Real Madrid: Thomas Tuchel confirms key player will miss the first leg

It’s Real Madrid who go into their Champions League clash with Chelsea carrying a ton of injury concerns, but that doesn’t mean that Thomas Tuchel doesn’t have any of his own to deal with.

Real’s squad has been incredibly threadbare recently with a lack of options in a midfield being a particular concern, so it does look like an area of the pitch where Chelsea could dominate and control the game.

Tuchel will still have plenty of players at his disposal in that area, but Mateo Kovacic tends to start when he’s fit so this news will come as a blow:

Kovacic will miss the first Madrid leg but he could be back for Fulham or the second leg. #CFC #RMCF — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 23, 2021

It also sounds like most of Real’s stars are starting to return from their injuries, but it’s expected to be a high-tempo game so it could be a struggle for them to complete the full 90 minutes.

Zidane confirms that Kroos, Modric and Hazard are all returning. Mendy likely fit for Chelsea too (great player too). Sergio Ramos trying to get back fit. Valverde will be ruled out of first leg with Covid. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 23, 2021

The return of Eden Hazard will also be fun to watch and a half-fit Sergio Ramos sounds like a red card waiting to happen if Chelsea can find a way to counter attack and get him matched up against Timo Werner’s pace, so it should be an entertaining spectacle.