Crystal Palace striker set for summer exit

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is reportedly set to leave the Eagles in the summer.

READ MORE: 14 Premier League clubs call for ESL masterminds to be sacked

It has been claimed that the 30-year-old, whose contract expires in the coming weeks, is unlikely to see his club open talks over a renewal.

Having scored just six times in the Premier League so far this season, Beneteke’s shortcomings are set to cost him a place in Palace’s side ahead of next season.

According to a recent report from Voetbal24 Belgian side Club Brugge remain interested in the 30-year-old striker after failing to sign him last summer.

However, Royal Antwerp is seen as the frontrunners to land Benteke and are believed to ‘have a plan’.

Benteke has been with Palace since he signed from Liverpool in 2016 for a reported fee of £28.08m.