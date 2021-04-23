We are fast approaching what could be the most important week of the season for Tottenham Hotspur.

With European football hopes fading fast given their current Premier League position, the north Londoners can get into the Europa League through the back door if they’re able to topple Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Ahead of the showpiece, Daniel Levy took the decision to sack Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese was unable to inspire the first-team in quite the way Levy would’ve hoped when he replaced Mauricio Pochettino with the former Chelsea man just 17 months ago.

Young Ryan Mason has been handed the appointment on an interim basis and will need to rise to the challenge over the next few weeks.

However, it’s not thought he is in the running for the post on a full-time basis.

To that end, Julian Nagelsmann is believed to on Levy’s radar, and he’s been urged to sign the man who has been dubbed the ‘mini Mourinho,’ by former Aston Villa star, Gabby Agbonlahor.

“I can only see Nagelsmann. Daniel Levy will look at Tuchel at Chelsea and the impact he’s had. That new school type of manager,” he told Football Insider.

“He will look at him and think ‘Ok, you know what? I want to bring in somebody like him. 100 per cent, he’s the only target.

“They won’t get for somebody like Brendan Rodgers, who’s a great manager.

“They will bring in somebody like Nagelsmann who’s doing very well and can take Spurs where they want to be. I think they’ll hold out for him.

“That’s why nobody will be announced to the end of the season when he’s available.”