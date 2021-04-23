It isn’t really a surprise to anyone that the Glazer family continue to feel the wrath of Manchester United’s long-suffering supporters.

Ever since they took over the club, there’s been no rapport whatsoever with the fans, who make it plain that the American owners are not welcome at Old Trafford or anywhere near the club.

Those feelings have only been heightened since the Super League debacle of last weekend, with some supporters even breaking into the club’s training ground to vent their anger.

Online Betting Guide, cited by the Daily Star, have conducted social media research to understand the depth of hate directed towards the Glazer family, and the results are eye-opening to say the least.

Over the last 12 months, 58 per cent of posts about the Glazers have been abusive.

That compares with 43 percent negativity towards UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and 26 percent towards former US President, Donald Trump.

Further, approximately 71 per cent of tweets that were aimed specifically at Joel Glazer were abusive.

Reap what you sow.