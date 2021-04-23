As Liverpool prepare for a tight battle over the next few weeks to qualify for the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp could have to do without one of his most dangerous assets.

With Diogo Jota found to be missing from the club’s training photos, taken prior to the upcoming meeting with Newcastle United tomorrow, as likewise noticed by the Liverpool Echo, the Twittersphere erupted with concerns over the status of the Portuguese star.

The former Wolves man has enjoyed a successful, if somewhat injury-blighted, maiden season at Anfield, netting 12 goals in all competitions.

READ MORE: Ex-Arsenal star makes huge Nagelsmann claim as RB Leipzig boss linked with Premier League move

Considering the Reds’ struggles up top since the turn of the year, with Egypt national Mohamed Salah single-handedly supplying the club’s attacking potency amidst the ongoing struggles of his fellow forwards, the loss of the 24-year-old at such a critical time is far from timely.

That being said, with Sadio Mane having earned Liverpool a potentially vital point in the race for the top four with his contribution against Leeds United at the start of the week, Klopp may feel confident in his traditional front-three’s ability to deliver the goods.

With two points separating the Merseysiders from the highly sought-after top four spots and six games remaining, the German will need his forward line to recover their title-winning form of the prior term if they are to have any hope of holding on to Champions League football.