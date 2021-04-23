ESL contract leaks show unbelievable hypocrisy from Real Madrid President Florentino Perez

Many mistakes were made by those trying to launch the European Super League, but allowing Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to speak publicly was one of the biggest.

It’s starting to become clear that he has a belief that Real Madrid are entitled to sit at the top of the mountain no matter what, so he had no issue with everyone else suffering if it meant his team was fine.

The problem is that Real are anything but fine just now, and it’s clear that financial greed and desperation were behind the scheme as recent reports show their debt figure topped the €900m mark.

One of the most galling things about this scheme was the absolute hypocrisy that was shown from Perez, from trying to say every team would benefit from this as more money will be spent on transfers to claiming that the new hyper-competitive league would “save football”.

Recent leaks show some of the financial details of the proposal, and it appears that Real Madrid were one of the teams who would receive more than others in this new league:

Excerpts from the #SuperLeague contract: Barca & Real were set to receive additional 60m€ each. Inter, Milan, Dortmund & Atlético were supposed to receive less than everyone else. Clubs were to exclusively broadcast live games. More:https://t.co/JvYuURviFD @derspiegel @Rafanelli pic.twitter.com/9v9lM6HlQq — Christoph Winterbach (@derWinterbach) April 23, 2021

It’s an absolute farce to claim that this would benefit football if the new league wasn’t even going to start with a level playing field for the teams involved, so of course it continues to show that it was always about money and any claims about added competition were a nonsense.

Perez is coming off as an increasingly desperate man and Real Madrid could be in genuine trouble in the next couple of years if they have to replace five or six first team stars who are approaching the end of their career, so who knows what idea he’ll try to push through next.