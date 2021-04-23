“I can’t think of a single quality” – These Arsenal fans hit out at key decision from Mikel Arteta as line-up vs Everton confirmed

With the events of this week and the current scenes outside the Emirates it’s easy to forget that there’s a game to be played, but it’s a must-win for both Arsenal and Everton if they want to continue any faint hope of pushing into the top four this season.

You have to think the Arsenal players will be distracted by the protests going on outside and it remains to be seen if that noise somehow impacts the game, while Everton are a formidable opponent so Carlo Ancelotti should be confident of taking something from the game tonight.

The attacking selection was going to be interesting for Arsenal tonight as Lacazette and Aubameyang were both likely to miss out, and it’s Eddie Nketiah who will lead the line tonight:

It’s projected that Granit Xhaka will fill in at left back again as Kieran Tierney is still missing, while it’s interesting to see Chambers get the nod when Bellerin and Cedric are both on the bench.

There’s a running theme on Twitter with Arsenal just now where the fans just cannot understand why Gabriel Martinelli doesn’t get a chance to start, and that’s the case again tonight:

I can’t think of a single quality Nketiah offers at CF that Martinelli doesn’t, aside from experience. There’s a reason Nketiah isn’t being offered a new contract. — David (@Gooner_66) April 23, 2021

No Balogun or Martinelli, what a massive downer, cba.#Kroenkeout — Shaun (@ArsenalReviewed) April 23, 2021

Arteta real hates Martinelli — Quatronostro (@Nicholassbirch) April 23, 2021

please can anyone explain to me what exactly does nketiah do that martinelli cant do ? please ??? — El-Maati (@ElMaati97) April 23, 2021

Just wanna see Martinelli at CF ? — Léo ?? (@Leo_the_French) April 23, 2021