Interesting news for Arsenal as big-name summer target has decided his future and sets date for announcement

Most of the elite clubs have a couple of superstars who take all of the attention, so it becomes easy to forget about other players in the squad who are also world-class in their own right.

PSG midfielder Julian Draxler definitely falls into that category with his quality, while he’s extremely versatile and has tons of experience for club and country so it’s easy to see why he’ll gain attention this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that he’s a big target for Arsenal this summer as there won’t be a transfer fee involved, and this update certainly suggests that he will be leaving:

Update #Draxler: He has made a decision about his future & wants to announce it after the Champions League. Tendency: Farewell from @PSG_inside. He was not proactively offered to #FCBayern. But he is not uninteresting: free agent, extremely versatile. #MeineBayernWoche? @SPORT1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 23, 2021

The links to Bayern make sense because he’s excellent and he’s German so a return to the Bundesliga may make sense, but they are also stacked with quality so he may not be an automatic starter.

Arsenal could still be a Champions League side next season if they win the Europa League and he would be an instant star there, while he could also be the perfect replacement for Martin Odegaard if he does return to Real Madrid.

It’s likely that nothing will be confirmed until after the Champions League is over for PSG, but he’s certainly a name for Gunners fans to keep an eye on.