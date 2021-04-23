Manchester City poised to launch €100M move for superstar forward

Manchester City are poised to launch a €100M bid for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lukaku has netted 27 goals in 39 appearances for Inter this campaign, with Antonio Conte’s men on the verge of ending Juventus’ run of scudetto victories.

The Belgian, now 27-years-old, is at the peak of his powers, and has developed beyond the raw striker with the loose first-touch he once was.

Lukaku is one of the finest in his role you’ll find anywhere on the planet, and if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, a return to Manchester could be on the cards.

Todo Fichajes report that Manchester City are prepared to offer as much as €100M to convince Inter to part ways with Lukaku in the upcoming summer window.

With Sergio Aguero set to depart at the end of his contract, City will be in need of a new centre-forward. Lukaku could be the man to take their attack to the next level.