Marcelo Bielsa offers injury update on two attackers ahead of Man United clash

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that attackers Rodrigo and Raphinha are both set to miss the Whites’ Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

Leeds United will play host to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils on Sunday afternoon in a fixture that is expected to be one of the most exciting of the weekend.

The two sides clashed last December in an enthralling match which saw the Red Devils run out eventual 6-2 winners.

Bielsa will of course be hoping for a much better showing in Sunday’s reverse leg, however, he will need his side to produce the goods without at least one key star.

One of the Premier League’s standout performers this campaign has been wide-attacker Raphinha, however, after picking up a recent knock, the Brazilian is set to be sidelined for Sunday’s important game.

Speaking in a scheduled pre-match press conference (as quoted by Metro) earlier on Friday, Bielsa, when quizzed about Rodrigo and Raphinha, said: “With Raphinha we are controlling his evolution on a daily basis and up until now he hasn’t recovered sufficiently to be able to train again.

“Rodrigo is in the last stages of his recovery but not well enough to feature this weekend.”