One of the games of the Premier League weekend takes place on Saturday evening at the London Stadium.

Chelsea travel across town to West Ham with both clubs desperate for the three points that will keep them in contention for an automatic Champions League spot at the end of the season.

Since Thomas Tuchel has taken over the west London outfit, the Blues have been virtually unbeatable, however, West Bromwich Albion showed the rest of the division that Tuchel’s side certainly aren’t invincible.

A top four finish would almost certainly be expected, though the same couldn’t be said of the Hammers who are up towards the top of the table on merit.

The winners of this game would certainly hold the advantage going into the last few games of the campaign.

Both are locked on 55 points with Chelsea in fourth and West Ham in fifth by virtue of goal difference.

BBC Sport‘s Mark Lawrenson has plumped for a 2-0 Chelsea win, citing the absence of Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson as being game changers for the east London outfit.