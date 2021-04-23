Massive transfer boost for Chelsea as Euro giants agree a deal to sign the replacement for world-class star wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have been burned in the past by shelling out a ton of money on goalkeepers, so they took the more conservative option to sign Edouard Mendy in the hope that he would blossom after stepping up from Ligue 1.

Mendy has played well and he’s made some excellent saves, but he does make errors and there’s a feeling that he could be seen as a stop-gap signing rather than the number 1 for years to come.

Eurosport recently reported that Gigi Donnarumma was one of Chelsea’s key targets this summer as they look to fix the position, while he’s an even more attractive option because his contract is running down.

He’s still only 22 but he’s a regular for AC Milan and he’s a genuine star in Serie A so he could be the answer to the goalkeeping problem for years to come, while a report from Calciomercato suggests that AC Milan now expect him to go.

READ MORE: Chelsea star poised to hand in shock transfer request

It’s confirmed that they can’t get him to sign an extension so the talks have broken down, while Milan have even agreed terms with Lille stopper Mike Maignan who would come in as his replacement.

It could be a bluff to force Donnarumma into committing himself but this does look like he’s going to leave for free in the summer, and he should be a great signing for whoever manages to sign him up.