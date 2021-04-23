“Needs to be sold with immediate effect” These Arsenal fans want ace to be sold and young players to get a chance after Everton defea

Mikel Arteta may have been keen to play down the idea of Arsenal going all out for the Europa League this season, but there’s nothing else for them to play for after the loss against Everton tonight.

It was a strange game as it seemed to play a secondary role to the protests going on outside the ground tonight, and it can be seen as further proof of Arsenal needing some serious investment if they want to compete for the top four.

Mikel Arteta can use the excuse of having several stars out injured and some of this team selection was makeshift in attack and defence, while the usually dependable Bernd Leno produced a shocking error that decided the game.

Arsenal do have several promising youngsters on the books just now so the future does look bright, but it also suggests that someone like Eddie Nketiah may need to move on.

Perhaps tonight was one final chance for him to prove that he deserves more chances to play, but it looks like some fans have seen enough and would rather see Martinelli and Balogun get a chance instead:

Martinelli offered so much more threat than Nketiah. Arteta and his flailing line ups cost us once more. I saw Eddie start, I knew we'd be toothless up front. — ? Chris ? #KroenkeOut (@afcgilberto) April 23, 2021

Look at Martinelli man, I can’t believe Nketiah started — Cameron Giles?? (@Jay_SaidIt) April 23, 2021

Nketiah isn’t good enough, Leno is shocking. Need to sort this mess out in transfer market — Harry Franklin (@harryfranklin24) April 23, 2021

Not a single shot on target from Nketiah, needs to be sold with immediate effect — KP10 (@SaffaGooner10) April 23, 2021

Martinelli should have been on from the start Nketiah not good enough — Rødders???? (@gunner_irish) April 23, 2021