The last thing that Steve Bruce needs to be thinking about when he’s fighting a relegation battle is who might still be in his Newcastle ranks next season.

However, that’s exactly the scenario that has presented itself to the Magpies manager.

According to Football Insider, highly-rated star, Jacob Murphy, has become Watford’s number one summer target if they’re able to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

That’s looking likely with only three points required from three games, meaning the Hornets are likely to step up any pursuit once promotion is confirmed.

They’ll have competition from north of the border, however, with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers believed to have a long-held interest in the player.

At a reported £3m, Murphy, 26, represents a bargain signing for whichever club is able to tempt him away from the St. James’ Park outfit, with Southampton also looking to make a move when the time is right.