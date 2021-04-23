Menu

Pep Guardiola dreaming of signing Real Madrid midfielder for Man City

Manchester City
Pep Guardiola was dreaming of bringing Luka Modric to Manchester City, prior to the midfielder committing his future to Real Madrid.

That’s according to Don Balon, who believe that Pep was keen to convince the Croatian icon to make the move to the Etihad, with his contract with Real Madrid due to expire in the summer of 2021.

Though Modric is now in his mid-thirties, he remains one of the best midfielders on the planet, so signing him without paying a penny, even for the short-term, would have been an outstanding piece of business.

Unfortunately for the City boss, Don Balon note that Modric signalled his intention to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, opposed to seeking greener pastures in Manchester.

MORE: Manchester City poised to launch €100M move for superstar forward

Manchester City were reportedly keen on signing Luka Modric.

While rival fans may not agree, it would have been quite something to see Modric slot into Pep Guardiola’s midfield, alongside the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri.

The quality in possession would have been unprecedented – of course, other than that Barcelona midfield in the early 2010s, a midfield which was also constructed by none other than Pep Guardiola.

