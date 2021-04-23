Menu

Photo: Incredible sign at Arsenal protests shows just how unpopular Stan Kroenke is at the club

Arsenal FC
Posted by

There may have been efforts to downplay the amount of Arsenal fans who had headed out to protest today, but it’s been impressive to see just how many turned out.

They’re unhappy at the whole ESL fiasco and there’s a clear message that they want Stan Kroenke to leave the club, although there’s no sign of the owner agreeing to do that just now.

A big protest will always lead to a hunt for the best or most creative sign, and this might be one of the best today:

It’s likely that Kroenke already knows how unpopular he is, but this makes it perfectly clear.

READ MORE: (Video) Remarkable scenes as Arsenal fans gather in their hundreds to protest against Kroenke ownership

More Stories Stan Kroenke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.