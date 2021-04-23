Menu

Photo: “United against greed” Man United and Liverpool fans join Arsenal supporters in their protest against Stan Kroenke this evening

Sometimes good things do come out of shameful episodes, and it has been wonderful to watch how the footballing community has come together to fight against the formation of the ESL this week.

It’s pretty obvious that those behind it had no idea the level of the backlash that would come their way, but the united front being shown by fans continues to get stronger.

A lot of Arsenal fans took to The Emirates tonight to protest the recent events and to demand the removal of Stan Kroenke, but it looks like even some Man United and Liverpool fans felt the need to go along and show some solidarity:

It does go to show what happens when we all work together, so hopefully we do see some positive changes as a result of this week.

