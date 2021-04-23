Premier League big six struggling to ‘kiss & make up’ after ESL controversy

In the wake of a failed attempt to launch a breakaway Super League, the Premier League’s big six clubs are potentially in line to face severe sanctions.

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, the sides previously involved in the European Super League talks are facing an uphill battle attempting to patch things up with the remaining 14 teams in the English top-flight.

The 6 clubs who signed up to join the Super League are having a hard time trying to kiss & make up with the other 14 PL clubs. One chief exec says: “The 6 of them are scrabbling around spouting all sorts of rubbish to try and defend what they did. They are getting short shrift.” — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 23, 2021

Considering the unnamed chief executive’s comments on the matter, it would appear that their efforts are not going down entirely well.

READ MORE: ‘You are going to be seeing more of me’ – Josh Kroenke makes Arsenal ‘trust’ pledge following ESL backlash

Indeed, with clubs said to be divided on how best to punish those involved in the breakaway league talks, as reported by Sky Sports, it’s unclear exactly what the nature of the relationship between the big six and the Premier League will be.

Evidently, those at the top can’t afford to take too hard a stance, lest they risk punishing those that were unwilling participants (the players, managers and fans) in the whole affair with points deductions or fines.

That being said, the latest debacle will undoubtedly have heightened concerns over the lack of rules safeguarding against such blatant opportunism on the part of the owners responsible.