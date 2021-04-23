Pressure may increase on Mikel Arteta as crucial stat shows Arsenal keeping company with relegation candidates

It’s so easy to forget that Mikel Arteta looked like he would be sacked earlier this season as Arsenal flirted with the prospect of relegation.

Ultimately that didn’t happen and they went on a cracking run of form, while nobody is really going to complain if they win the Europa League and secure Champions League football next season.

The problem with that is they don’t look capable of winning the competition based on current form, and you do have to wonder when the scrutiny on Arteta will start again.

The defeat tonight means Leeds and Aston Villa could push Arsenal down into the bottom half of the table if they take advantage of their games in hand, while it doesn’t look like there will be a lot of money to spend in the summer either.

This stat has also emerged, and it shows where one of the major problems is and it’s damning on Arteta and his style of play:

? Arsenal have failed to score in 8 of 17 league games at Emirates Stadium this season. Only West Brom (9) & Fulham (10) have failed to score in more home PL games in 2020-21 #ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/tAHPwZimon — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 23, 2021

He’s got some terrifically exciting attacking players at his disposal so they should be scoring more than this, although perhaps they need the fans to return to give them that boost at home.

If that continues into next season then he’s going to have some serious issues, so the first few months of the season will be huge for Arteta and Arsenal.