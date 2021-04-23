Pressure may increase on Mikel Arteta as crucial stat shows Arsenal keeping company with relegation candidates

It’s so easy to forget that Mikel Arteta looked like he would be sacked earlier this season as Arsenal flirted with the prospect of relegation.
Ultimately that didn’t happen and they went on a cracking run of form, while nobody is really going to complain if they win the Europa League and secure Champions League football next season.
The problem with that is they don’t look capable of winning the competition based on current form, and you do have to wonder when the scrutiny on Arteta will start again.
The defeat tonight means Leeds and Aston Villa could push Arsenal down into the bottom half of the table if they take advantage of their games in hand, while it doesn’t look like there will be a lot of money to spend in the summer either.
This stat has also emerged, and it shows where one of the major problems is and it’s damning on Arteta and his style of play:
? Arsenal have failed to score in 8 of 17 league games at Emirates Stadium this season. Only West Brom (9) & Fulham (10) have failed to score in more home PL games in 2020-21 #ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/tAHPwZimon
— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 23, 2021
He’s got some terrifically exciting attacking players at his disposal so they should be scoring more than this, although perhaps they need the fans to return to give them that boost at home.
If that continues into next season then he’s going to have some serious issues, so the first few months of the season will be huge for Arteta and Arsenal.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Pls arteta & leave kroenke leave the club honorably, you’ve lost the static as coach while directives aspect has weaken already. Is quite time to protest against var & incorruptible / incompetent England ref.
The guy need to be relieved of his misery,Top team sack managers all the time when they ain’t getting the desired results, arsenal is the only team that can give a rookie manager the chance to manage dem cus they seriously lack ambition, show me which serious big team do dat ? None!!, It can only happen at arsenal cus the owner don’t give a flying F about the field success of the team forgetting that the field success naturally translates to commercial and off field success but that don’t matter, all the kronke want is a premier league team, and it could have been any team, as far as am concerned, arteta lack dept to manage a team like arsenal demanding success soonest