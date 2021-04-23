After a stunning season in Scotland where, with just three games to go in the Premiership, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side still remain unbeaten, it was obvious he was going to be linked with other managerial roles.

An expectation that he will eventually head back to Liverpool and potentially take over from Jurgen Klopp isn’t without foundation, however, it’s such a big job that it may come too soon for him at the moment.

If anything, taking another job in between Rangers and Liverpool could work as the perfect stepping stone.

To that end, pundit, Tony Cascarino, has suggested in his column for The Times that Gerrard might consider plumping for the Tottenham Hotspur hot-seat just vacated by Jose Mourinho and being kept warm by Ryan Mason.

“One manager who looks capable of filling that role is Steven Gerrard,” Cascarino said.

“People say he will be the next Liverpool manager but maybe not, or, if so, perhaps he will do another job before then.

“What he has done at Rangers is extraordinary: the way he handles himself in interviews and the huge improvement of the team on the pitch.

“Would he excite the likes of Harry Kane? I would say he would.”

Whether there’s a willingness on Gerrard’s part to leave Rangers is unclear at this stage, but given how well he’s done in Scotland this season, it would be difficult to better his record north of the border.