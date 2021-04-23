Real Madrid vs Chelsea team news: Huge Eden Hazard injury update ahead of Champions League clash

Real Madrid are really struggling just now with a succession of injuries, and it won’t surprise anyone to hear that Eden Hazard was one of the players to miss some time.

The Belgian star has had so many little knocks since his move from Chelsea to Madrid, but he has still looked impressive when he’s actually been fit.

An update earlier today from Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the upcoming Champions League clash between the sides will go ahead and there won’t be any action due to the attempts to break away and form the European Super League.

READ MORE: ESL contract leaks show unbelievable hypocrisy from Real Madrid President Florentino Perez

The tie looked fascinating enough anyway, but there’s now the added bonus that Hazard looks set to make a return for the clash:

Eden Hazard is back in the squad for Real Madrid's game vs. Real Betis. It looks like his dreams of facing Chelsea in the UCL are coming true ? pic.twitter.com/ucxfi5Czxz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2021

This could go one of two ways as you can see him having a big impact if he is fit enough to play, but his recent luck suggests he’ll somehow pick up another knock at the weekend.

Hopefully he’s able to get a few minutes under his belt against Betis as he builds some match fitness, and it currently looks like he will be available for that game against Chelsea.