Menu

Rio Ferdinand slammed for hypocrisy and accused of being vomit inducing by these Newcastle fans

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

He was well respected as a player at club and international level, and in large part Rio Ferdinand has gone on to be one of the country’s foremost football pundits.

The former West Ham, Leeds United and Manchester United centre-back not only played a good game, but he talks it too.

MORE: Embarrassing from Arsenal

However, as an analyst, he would be the first to accept that his opinion is just that, nothing more, and occasionally he’s going to rile a set of fans or two.

Over the course of this week, Newcastle United’s long-suffering supporters have slammed him for what they perceive as hypocrisy.

Ferdinand has been forthright in his condemnation of Manchester United’s owners and the way in which they’ve run the club, more so this week with the Super League fiasco.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal could raise £20m as interest in permanent deal for impressive loanee intensifies
Opinion: Chelsea should take a huge gamble and resurrect interest in suspended star in cut-price deal as he’s set to be sold this summer
Interesting news for Arsenal as big-name summer target has decided his future and sets date for announcement

As the Toon Army reminded him on Twitter, however, he was a little more conciliatory when talking about Mike Ashley’s role at Newcastle, perhaps because Ashley’s Sports Direct stores exclusively sell his FIVE brand.

More Stories Avram Glazer Glazer Family Joel Glazer mike ashley Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.