Brendan Rodgers reveals why Leicester City “special talent” was subbed after an hour vs West Brom

Brendan Rodgers confirmed post-match last night that he withdrew Wesley Fofana as the Leicester City defender is fasting for Ramadan, report the BBC.

Leicester defeated West Brom at the King Power Stadium yesterday evening, in what could prove to be a pivotal victory in the race for Champions League qualification.

West Ham and Chelsea go toe-to-toe at the weekend, which provides Leicester with a superb opportunity to strengthen their grip on third place in the Premier League.

With just six games left on the calendar, it’s safe to say the business end of the season is here. Rodgers will want all of his players fit and firing for the top four run-in.

That in mind, Leicester fans may well have been concerned to see Wesley Fofana withdrawn after an hour on Thursday night, but Rodgers has provided an explanation as to why.

As quoted by the BBC, Rodgers revealed:

“He’s a young player in the middle of Ramadan so hasn’t eaten.”

“It’s remarkable to think of his performance at the weekend. To still perform to that level was incredible. He finds that strength to train and play. He’s a special talent and a big player for us.”

Rodgers’ man-management is second to none, and this is another prime example of that. He cares deeply about his players, and that shows in the rapport between him and his squad.w