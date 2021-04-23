Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has been formally charged with assaulting two women.

That’s according to the BBC who claim the Welsh national manager has been charged with two counts of assault.

It has been reported that the 47-year-old has been accused of causing actual bodily harm to a lady in her 30s and common assault to a slightly younger female.

It has been claimed that the attacks took place at an address in Salford last November.

Shockingly, Giggs, who retired in 2014, has also been charged with ‘controlling behaviour’ dating between December 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs was recently instructed to temporarily stand down from his role as Wales’ national manager for the most recent up and coming set of international fixtures.

Given the shocking news, it is now extremely unlikely that the ex-United winger will resume his managerial duties.

The footballing icon has been bailed and is set to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on 28 April 2021.