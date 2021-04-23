Menu

Steve Bruce handed a huge boost as Liverpool’s bad luck continues ahead of Newcastle clash

Every game is a must win for certain Premier League teams at this stage of the season, with both Liverpool and Newcastle looking to take the three points from their fixture this Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies will fancy their chances at Anfield which was once a fortress but is now anything but.

Given that Steve Bruce’s side have some momentum with them now, a win against the Reds would almost certainly help preserve their Premier League status for another year, even though a victory won’t mathematically make them safe just yet.

Jota, Liverpool

Their confidence has built over the last few weeks thanks to a reversal in fortunes, and news from the Liverpool Echo that Diogo Jota was missing from training has handed Jurgen Klopp another potential headache.

The Reds have had nothing but bad luck on the injury front ever since Virgil van Dijk was injured in the first Merseyside derby of the season.

This latest concern once again threatens to derail their charge towards finishing in the Champions League places.

