Tottenham linked with surprise candidate for manager role with former Everton boss eyed

It’s been a turbulent week for Tottenham, who recently pulled out of talks to form a breakaway league and sacked their manager, Jose Mourinho.

The rumour mill is already in full swing with regard to who might replace the Portuguese in London, with Sport/Foot Magazine (via Sport Witness) claiming that there’s a possibility former Everton manager Roberto Martinez could take the hotseat.

“It’s stated that Pini Zahavi, ‘who is close to Daniel Levy’, was recently contacted by the former Everton manager and ‘received a mandate to find him a European club of some standing after the Euros’,” Tom Coast wrote. “They then add ‘at the moment, Tottenham seems to be most credible track’, with both José Mourinho and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg arriving in London thanks to Zahavi, ‘there are indications Martinez could go to London’.”

The Spaniard has been out of club football for five years since taking a management role with the Belgian national team.

The arrival of the 47-year-old at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next term would certainly raise eyebrows, particularly given that the club has been linked with a range of exciting club managers from Julian Nagelsmann to Maurizio Sarri.

Martinez would regardless arrive carrying some amount of Premier League pedigree, having previously led both Wigan Athletic and Everton in the top-tier of English football, winning the FA Cup with the former.

With the likes of Joachim Low reportedly set to make the upcoming European Championships his last national competition, it’s entirely possible that Martinez could likewise follow suit, especially with such an interesting project now available at a top Premier League outfit.