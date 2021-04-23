Menu

“I need you to support me, not to put me down” – Arsenal star pleads with fans to end the criticism

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has pleaded with Gunners fans to offer him support in difficult moments, rather than defaulting to criticism.

Elneny is one of many Arsenal players who, in recent seasons, has had a tough time.

The Egyptian has struggled to nail down a spot in the starting elven as a result of his inconsistency, with Gunners fans not the most forgiving when it comes to players’ underperformance.

Supporters of the North London giants have enjoyed great success in their lifetimes, but are without a Premier League title for 18 years, and now face a battle to finish in the league’s top half.

Arsenal have endured a difficult campaign under Mikel Arteta.

You can understand fans’ frustrations, but that’s not often helpful for the players, who need support. These comments from midfielder Mohamed Elneny reaffirm that fact.

It’s unusual for a player to speak so frankly about a topic like this, but good on Elneny for doing so.

Fans like to disassociate footballers from humanity and assume they can say what they like to them without there being any sort of emotional impact.

That is, of course, not the case.

  1. Ausgooner says:
    April 23, 2021 at 10:42 am

    About time. Good on you Mo for having the balls to speak. I’ve been one of the many in recent years trying to get the Fairweather fans to piss off and keep their opinions to themselves, True fans do support players and their club through good and bad. Since the advent of social media every idiot with an opinion feels the need to force it down our throats and the players ears. You’re not supporters, you’re pieces of crap.

  2. John says:
    April 23, 2021 at 11:05 am

    You are right!

  3. Rey says:
    April 23, 2021 at 11:30 am

    Well said Mo elneny..Gooners let’s learn to stop criticizing our players, this is one of the reason we can’t sell our fringe players for a decent fee

  4. mahmud bashir says:
    April 23, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    elneny good talk ,were steal with u, do ur best.

