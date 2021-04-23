Menu

Video: Bernd Leno gifts Everton the lead vs Arsenal with a shocking mistake for an own goal

It’s clear that Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff are really keen on Maty Ryan as he got a chance to play recently, and there could be a genuine competition for that number 1 spot.

Bernd Leno is usually seen as a safe pair of hands and it would be a surprise if he’s dropped, but moments like this will not help his cause:

Pictures from RMC Sport

The game does seem less significant than usual because of the protests going on outside the ground, but this will still be a bad loss if they can’t find a way back into the game.

  1. Christopher Blanchett says:
    April 23, 2021 at 9:54 pm

    Add a new goalkeeper to the list which includes:
    New Manager
    New Striker.
    New central defender
    New Manager
    New Manager

  2. Ken says:
    April 23, 2021 at 10:01 pm

    Arteta sold Martinez for Leno. Arteta, Edu and Venka etc have to go and take Leno with them.
    Sad day for the team when Arteta was appointed together with Edu.
    Martinez won the Fa cup for him and he chose to sell him to finance Partey.

