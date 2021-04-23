Video: Declan Rice tipped to leave West Ham if they don’t qualify for the Champions League

With only a handful of games to go in the 2020/21 Premier League season, West Ham still have their European ambitions in their own hands.

Given that they were perilously close to relegation until the last knockings of the previous campaign, that’s some turnaround from David Moyes.

However, the job isn’t done yet, and that’s why talkSPORT’s Ade Oladipo is concerned that bad news is just around the corner for the Hammers.

The broadcaster told talkSPORT that he believes club captain, Declan Rice, will leave the club if the east Londoners don’t make the Champions League.