Video: Man United starlet Amad Diallo scores a free kick from distance against Chelsea U23’s

Amad Diallo has already shown that he can perform at the senior level, but it looks like the initial plan is to let him settle in the U23s before seeing if he’s ready for the step up next season.

He’s consistently showing that he’s too good for the U23 level as he’s regularly tearing opponents apart, and it looks like he’s just settled the game against Chelsea tonight as he makes it 3-1 with this free kick:

Amad Diallo’s free kick goal vs Chelsea U23s ? pic.twitter.com/sMkNrRMPce — ? (@AmadXtra) April 23, 2021

Pictures from Premier League 2 and MUTV

Perhaps the keeper should be doing better, but it’s well struck and that should be game over.