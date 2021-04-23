Menu

Video: Man United starlet Amad Diallo scores a free kick from distance against Chelsea U23’s

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Amad Diallo has already shown that he can perform at the senior level, but it looks like the initial plan is to let him settle in the U23s before seeing if he’s ready for the step up next season.

He’s consistently showing that he’s too good for the U23 level as he’s regularly tearing opponents apart, and it looks like he’s just settled the game against Chelsea tonight as he makes it 3-1 with this free kick:

Pictures from Premier League 2 and MUTV

Perhaps the keeper should be doing better, but it’s well struck and that should be game over.

More Stories Amad Diallo

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. DAYONG PETER DAWANG says:
    April 23, 2021 at 9:11 pm

    So great player in a great team

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.