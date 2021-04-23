Menu

Video: Ray Parlour and Robbie from AFTV have explosive row over YouTube hits in the middle of Super League chat

The rise of fan channels over the past few years has been nothing short of sensational and, love them or loathe them, they’re here to stay.

They’re the digital equivalent of a fanzine where supporters can vent their spleen without fear of a backlash.

Arsenal Fan TV, run by Robbie Lyle, are one of the most successful and long-running, however, they’ve been criticised by former Gunners legend, Ray Parlour, for wanting Arsenal to lose in order to get more hits.

Given that Lyle was clearly brought onto talkSPORT to talk about the Super League, he was none too happy with the direction that the interview was taking.

